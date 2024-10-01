Selena Gomez finds it "overwhelming" that she has been in show business for so long.

Selena Gomez shot to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel

The 32-year-old actress made her debut at the age of 10 on 'Barney and Friends' and later attained teen idol status through her Disney Channel show 'Wizards of Waverly Place' in 2007 alongside the likes of 'Hannah Montana' star Miley Cyrus and 'Camp Rock' actress Demi Lovato but endured a string of mental health issues in the years that followed and wishes that she could just reassure her younger self that everything was going to "fine" in the future.

She told E! News: "I would tell her to just calm down, everything’s going to be fine on the other side.

"It’s a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long. I’m very grateful that I’m in a much more stable place."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star was diagnosed with bipolar in 2020 and now heads up the Rare Impact Fund to help those suffering around the world suffering with mental health issues.

Meanwhile, the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress is currently starring in Spanish-language French musical crime comedy film 'Emilia Perez' and has had to question whether the whole experience was "real" as Oscar rumours swirl around the project.

She said: "I just don’t know if it’s real. I’m even shaking in my voice. I’m grateful. I think this movie hits all different cylinders. It’s very fun. It’s very passionate, and it’s about four women, really, and their journey. And it’s been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it’s an honor."

What's more, Selena has not released an album since 'Rare' in 2020 but just isn't sure when she will be back in the recording studio because she is enjoying her time as an actress.

She said: "I’m not sure when I’m gonna get back in the lab, if you will. But I am enjoying the acting side.”