Selena Gomez has got engaged to Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have confirmed their engagement

The 32-year-old singer and actress has taken the next step in her relationship with the 36-year-old producer a year after making their romance official.

She has taken to Instagram to share the amazing news, posting photos of her engagement ring, while other pictures show her beaming on a picnic after the proposal, and celebrating with her fiance.

She captioned the romantic post: "forever begins now.."

Benny commented: "hey wait… that’s my wife."

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star's fans and famous friends have been quick to send their congratulations.

'Friends' icon Jennifer Aniston wrote: "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!"

And Lil Nas X added: "OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH (sic)"

In Selena's Instagram Stories, she shared a mirror selfie holding her ring closer to the camera.

Earlier this year, Benny admitted he saw marriage in their future.

Back in May, he told 'The Howard Stern Show': "When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this."

Selena and Benny - who first met in 2019 and started dating four years later - confirmed their romance in December 2023 and the 'Emilia Perez' star explained that the pair made the decision to share some of their relationship publicly - a choice that has made her feel "safe" with her partner.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it', they're like, 'Oh, well there's you, just going to Sushi Park.'

"But there's so much of my relationship people don't see - that's just mine."

Selena is content with the balance she has that enables her to maintain an element of privacy in her life.

Asked if she feels she has a private life, she said: "I do, because I hang out with people who aren’t really in the business that much. I mean, I have both."