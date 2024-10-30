Eva Longoria thinks Selena Gomez is a "great role model".

Eva Longoria has heaped praise on Selena Gomez

The 49-year-old actress worked with Selena, 32, on the latest season of 'Only Murders in the Building', and Eva is full of praise for her co-star, describing Selena as "fantastic".

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', Eva shared: "I met Selena a long time ago. She just has such a good head on her shoulders - she's just fantastic."

Eva relished working with the brunette beauty, and she doesn't feel that Selena needs any career advice from her.

The actress also observed that they actually have a lot in common, despite their age gap.

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star said: "We're both from Texas, we're both Texican, we're both Mexicans from Texas, and she's just been such a great, great role model for so many women, so I didn't have to give her any advice. She's got her head on straight."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Eva admitted that she had an "amazing" experience on 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The actress starred alongside Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the fourth season of the hit comedy-drama show, and Eva revealed that she loved shooting the Hulu series.

Speaking about her co-stars, Eva told E! News: "Oh my god, Selena and I had so much fun."

Eva also relished the chance to work with Steve and Martin, describing the duo as "comedy giants".

She said: "My role is really funny. So we just laugh ... and to be with Marty and Steve is like ... I grew up with them and so, these comedy giants, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'"