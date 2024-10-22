Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Perez' co-stars helped her to feel "safe" on set.

Selena Gomez has praised her co-stars

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon in the comedy-drama film, and Selena has admitted to developing a strong bond with her co-stars.

Asked if they formed a sisterhood during the shoot, Selena told 'Extra': "A thousand percent. These women are not only bold and strong, they are nurturing and they made me feel safe.

"Even in the craziest scenes, I could feel okay knowing I could just lean on them if I needed … They’re really good, so I had to be just at good and try to get to their level."

Selena has also been "thrilled" by the public's reaction to the movie.

She said: "We are just so thrilled that people are receiving it with an open heart and open mind and hopefully it will leave an imprint."

Earlier this year, Selena achieved billionaire status thanks to the success of her Rare Beauty brand.

The pop star launched her cosmetics company - which is committed to raising $100 million for mental health awareness - in 2020, and Selena confessed to being amazed by Rare Beauty's success.

Speaking to TIME magazine, she explained: "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty.

"I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it."

Rare Beauty has been valued at more than $1 billion, but Selena doesn't have any intention of ever selling the company.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star said: "I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely."