Selena Gomez feels "grateful and honoured" after being nominated for two Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez has been nominated for two Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has been nominated for two Golden Globes

The 32-year-old actress has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy gong, as well as the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award, and Selena has already taken to social media to react to her nominations.

The brunette beauty - who has been nominated for her performances in 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Emilia Perez' - said on Instagram: "I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes. (sic)"

Selena - who starred in 'Emilia Perez' alongside Zoe and Karla Sofia Gascon - also expressed her support for Ariana Grande, who is among the contenders for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role gong for 'Wicked'.

Reacting to Ariana's nomination, Selena simply said: "Oh, my God! Ari!"

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted that she relished the challenge of making 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress - who plays Jessi Del Monte in the Jacques Audiard-directed movie - told 'Extra': "I think I’ve been dreaming of doing a role like this for many reasons.

"I felt challenged and I felt excited and eager to see all the places that Jacques was going to take me and it was a million times better than I even imagined because I got to meet these women and it just felt like a whole experience that I had never felt before and I hope this is just the beginning."

Selena also admitted that she feels "really lucky" to have been a part of the movie.

The actress said: "I’m just enjoying it moment by moment. I feel really lucky to be with these amazing women and I just love every moment, so I’m soaking it all in."

Tagged in