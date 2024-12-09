Selena Gomez feels "grateful and honoured" after being nominated for two Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old actress has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy gong, as well as the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award, and Selena has already taken to social media to react to her nominations.

The brunette beauty - who has been nominated for her performances in 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Emilia Perez' - said on Instagram: "I don’t even know what to write. I’m so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes. (sic)"

Selena - who starred in 'Emilia Perez' alongside Zoe and Karla Sofia Gascon - also expressed her support for Ariana Grande, who is among the contenders for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role gong for 'Wicked'.

Reacting to Ariana's nomination, Selena simply said: "Oh, my God! Ari!"

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted that she relished the challenge of making 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress - who plays Jessi Del Monte in the Jacques Audiard-directed movie - told 'Extra': "I think I’ve been dreaming of doing a role like this for many reasons.

"I felt challenged and I felt excited and eager to see all the places that Jacques was going to take me and it was a million times better than I even imagined because I got to meet these women and it just felt like a whole experience that I had never felt before and I hope this is just the beginning."

Selena also admitted that she feels "really lucky" to have been a part of the movie.

The actress said: "I’m just enjoying it moment by moment. I feel really lucky to be with these amazing women and I just love every moment, so I’m soaking it all in."