Selena Gomez was upset by a physician's video speculating on the cosmetic surgeries she might have had done.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star insists she has only ever had Botox and asked to be left "alone".

Responding to TikToker Marissa Barrionuevo's original video from 2023, she commented: “Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

It prompted Marissa to post a follow-up apology video.

She said: "You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s.

“I love you. Not about you."

Showing there were no hard feelings, Rare Beauty founder Selena wrote back: “I just get sad sometimes.”

The 32-year-old singer and actress previously confirmed she had Botox whilst defending her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

After a fan wrote in an Instagram comment: "Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," Selena replied: "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl. (sic)"

Selena then went on to respond to comments on the site slamming the romance with Benny.

In one, she declared: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

In another post, she wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

And Selena also insisted: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

The 'Wolves' hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life.

She wrote: “I don’t understand … this is my happiest.

“If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.

“If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.(sic)"