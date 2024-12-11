Selena Gomez loved honouring her Mexican heritage in 'Emilia Perez'.

Selena Gomez relished starring in the movie

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Karla Sofía Gascon and Zoe Saldana in the musical crime film, and Selena has revealed that she relished the challenge of speaking and singing in Spanish in the movie.

The brunette beauty - who has Mexican and Italian ancestry - told Variety: "When it’s something I really love and care about, I tend to want to immerse myself in it completely.

"For 'Emilia Perez', that was an entirely different language for me. I should be fluent [in Spanish], and I was when I was younger."

Selena explained that her preparations for the movie differed from some of her co-stars.

She said: "It was really interesting. We all had to have our own coach, because Zoe Saldana is from the Dominican Republic, Karla Sofía Gascon is from Spain, and I’m from Texas, but my family is in Mexico."

Selena's family feel very proud of her for starring in the Jacques Audiard-directed movie.

The actress shared: "They’re extremely proud. And I couldn’t be happier to honour that part of me and my culture. Singing in Spanish, too, was really beautiful, because the words are so powerful. And in Spanish, everything sounds romantic."

Selena previously admitted that she relished the challenge of making 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress - who plays Jessi Del Monte in the movie - told 'Extra': "I think I’ve been dreaming of doing a role like this for many reasons.

"I felt challenged and I felt excited and eager to see all the places that Jacques was going to take me and it was a million times better than I even imagined because I got to meet these women and it just felt like a whole experience that I had never felt before and I hope this is just the beginning."