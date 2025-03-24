Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco "made so many amazing memories" while recording their new album.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently released their new album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently released their new album

The 32-year-old singer and Benny, 37, recently released a collaborative album called 'I Said I Love You First', and Selena has now revealed via social media that she cherished the creative process.

The brunette beauty - who announced her engagement to Benny in December - wrote on Instagram: "benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album. I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now! (sic)"

Selena has also explained her ambition for the narrated version of the album via a new TikTok video.

The singer said: "Basically, I get to tell a little story about each song on the album, so I can explain it to you guys and you can see how I view them. I’d love to know your thoughts as well and how you relate to it all."

Benny has worked with a host of big-name artists during his career, including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Sia, Wiz Khalifa, J Balvin and Ariana Grande.

But Benny recently claimed that making an album with Selena felt very "low stakes".

The record producer - who began dating Selena in June 2023 - said on 'Hot Ones': "When you work with people, sometimes you butt heads.

"Every time one of us had a discrepancy on something, the other one was like, ‘Oh OK, yeah that’s chill.’ And we also got to make [the album] in our house, in our bedroom. It just felt low stakes."

Tagged in