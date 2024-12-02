Selena Gomez doesn't "need anyone's approval".

Selena Gomez is enjoying her recent success

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascon in the musical-comedy film 'Emilia Perez' and Selena's performance has been widely praised by fans.

Asked if the reaction has been overwhelming, the brunette beauty told 'CBS Sunday Morning': "Sure. Maybe ... It's not that I really need anyone's approval. I think I'm just really, I'm okay with where I am and who I am. And I'm glad. I'm glad that I finally got there."

Selena has also enjoyed huge success with the TV show 'Only Murders in the Building', and the actress has relished working alongside comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena - who plays Mabel Mora on the mystery comedy-drama series - said: "These men, Steve and Martin, have been working longer than I've been alive, but they are the first ones to be on set. They take time to ask everyone they run into how their day is. And on top of it, they think everything through.

"They are wonderful people, and they've helped me grow up in a lot of ways. These guys have become my friends and allies and people I can ask advice from. I couldn't be more grateful to work with them."

Earlier this year, Selena claimed that she hasn't even "scratched the surface" of her acting ambitions.

The Hollywood star has enjoyed huge success in recent years - but Selena still has so many ambitions to achieve as an actress.

Selena - who has also enjoyed success in the music world - told The Hollywood Reporter: "Acting has, and will always be, my heart.

"There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me."