Selena Gomez always found Benny Blanco to be "funny" - but she never imagined they would get engaged.

The 33-year-old star first met her future fiance while she was still a teenager, and although she always found the record producer to be a lot of fun, Selena never thought they would have a romantic future together.

During an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Selena shared: "We met when I was 16 because we were going to possibly work together but I didn’t start releasing music until 17/18 officially and so we saw each other around.

"It was nice and then I don’t know. I feel like he was an acquaintance, if that makes sense?

"To be honest, I wasn’t besties. I just thought he was nice and then we did a few songs together. Same Old Love, which was awesome and we had a great time, nothing really there. And then I Can’t Get Enough, which was with Tainy and J Balvin, didn’t get it there either."

Selena didn't consider Benny, 37, to be a potential romantic partner for many years. However, her attitude changed over time and they're now set to the tie the knot.

The brunette beauty explained: "I was so not ... you know when you realise you’re not in that place anymore you need to be where you are? It’s all about timing to meet that person even if I did think, 'Oh I need to take this a step forward then it wouldn’t have worked'. Simply you just have to be there mentally in order to move forward with something healthy.

"Then we reunited for Single Soon … it wasn’t our favourite … just because I can say this cause I’m marrying him. Just really wasn’t what I thought I wanted so he came in and he agrees on a lot of levels but he just came in and I was like oh ‘Hi Benny’ and we spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute and he was like, ‘Oh we do these things, these dinner nights. You should come’ ... and next thing you know we’re dating."