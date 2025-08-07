Selena Gomez believes the "best thing" to come out of her relationship with Nick Jonas was her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift met when they were dating Nick and Joe Jonas

The Only Murders in the Building hitmaker began dating the Jonas Brothers star when she was 15 years old, around the same time the Blank Space singer was 18 and romancing Nick's sibling and bandmate Joe Jonas, and the two stars grew even closer when their respective relationships came to an end.

Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Selena, now 33, said: “Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe.

"And everything was, it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute.

"We don’t know what we were doing — She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet.”

Selena noted the pair went on to become "best friends" as they “bonded over the break-up, as girls do.”

She added: “And then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after and here we are now 16 years later."

The Emilia Perez star - who is engaged to Benny Blanco - recalled how Taylor played her 2008 singer Love Story to her before it was released to the public and she was blown away by the track.

She said: “I believe Love Story was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn’t released yet.

“Yeah, I was in a hotel room and I remember it vividly, it was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought this is one of the most beautiful songs ever...

"It was so sweet. She was like, ‘Okay I just want to play you this song but just like you know, I don’t know it’s going to be the first single, I think, I think.’ And just hearing her say those little thoughts and just listening to it. Yeah, she is a chameleon, she’s incredible.”

Selena and Taylor, 35, have both previously spoken of their storng bond.

Taylor previously told The Wall Street Journal in 2020: “I knew from when I met [Selena] I would always have her back.

“In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

And the Rare Beauty founder told how they "clicked instantly"

She said: “That was my girl. We both went through s*** at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Selena previously praised the Karma hitmaker as "one of the greatest songwriters" when she ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included her friend's hit track Lover.

Of the song, she said: "There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters."