Selena Gomez has reflected on "the most beautiful year" of her life as she prepares to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Selena Gomez has given thanks for an amazing year

The singer/actress will mark her big day on Tuesday (22.07.25) and she has looked back on a whirlwind 12 months during which she got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco and started planning their wedding - insisting she's grateful for the "incredible journey" that has brought her to this point and she's "filled with excitement and hope" for the future.

In a post on Instagram, Selena wrote: "As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love."

She went on to add: "As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL."

Selena and Benny got engaged in December after more than a year of dating, but the music producer recently admitted they haven't had time to start planning their big day yet.

However, he revealed the couple is hoping to take some time over the summer to start putting together plans for the wedding.

Speaking on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast, Benny said: “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I’ve realised I haven’t really had much time off in a while and I’m about to just, I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff.”"

Quizzed on whether wedding planning has begun, he responded: “Not yet, that’s why we both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much ...

"We’re both working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it but we’re so excited.

"I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing'."