Selena Gomez has likened her 'Wizards of Waverly Place' return to a homecoming.

Selena Gomez loved returning to the show

The 32-year-old actress played Alex Russo on the hit Disney Channel sitcom between 2007 and 2012, and Selena relished being involved with the new sequel series.

The brunette beauty told The Hollywood Reporter: "It did feel like going home."

Selena also loved reuniting with David Henrie - her former co-star - for the sequel series.

She shared: "It was so funny because when I showed it to my mom, she literally just died laughing. She goes, ‘You two just still have it.’ Because I think we bring that out in each other."

Selena was determined to support the show's young cast, too.

She said: "I think the only thing I can provide is the love and support that they’re going to need during this time because hopefully it’s a life-changing experience."

Meanwhile, Selena has enjoyed huge success with her Rare Beauty brand in recent years, and the actress recently admitted to being "so proud" of what she's managed to create.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star founded the cosmetics company in 2020, with the ambition of promoting inclusivity and addressing mental health initiatives and education, and Selena is thrilled with what she's managed to achieve in such a short space of time.

The actress - who is dating record producer Benny Blanco - told PEOPLE: "This is probably the most important thing I do with my time."

Selena feels proud that she's been able to help other people to "feel less alone".

She said: "We've built a community with Rare and I'm so proud of that. We hopefully have helped people feel less alone and that's all our goal has ever been."