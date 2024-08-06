Selena Gomez hasn't "even scratched the surface" of her acting ambitions.

Selena Gomez relishes the challenge of acting

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed huge success with 'Only Murders in the Building', the mystery comedy-drama series, but Selena insists that she still has so many ambitions to achieve.

The brunette beauty told The Hollywood Reporter: "Acting has, and will always be, my heart.

"There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me."

Selena was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for 'Only Murders in the Building', and she was quickly congratulated by her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The actress shared: "I received flowers from [Martin and Steve].

"I’m in LA, Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy."

Selena has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series gong at the Emmys.

And regardless of whether she wins the accolade or not, Selena already feels like a winner.

She explained: "I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised.

"I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour. In my mind, I feel like I already won."

Despite this, Selena also recognises the importance of the show's writers.

The actress - who plays Mabel Mora on the show - said: "I’m going to give the writers full credit, because they shock me.

"I’m a realist, so of course, in my mind, I think, 'How many people could possibly be at our building and this happens?' And every time they lay out the storyline for me, they point out key arcs that each of our characters are going to go through.

"I’ve noticed that with my character, they’ve really allowed her to grow."