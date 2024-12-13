Selena Gomez has been secretly engaged to Benny Blanco for months, according to a new report.

Selena Gomez is believed to have got engaged months before announcing the news

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star announced her happy news in a post on Instagram earlier this month but a new report suggests the couple actually got engaged in August but chose to keep it under wraps until the time was right because they didn't want their announcement to clash with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber going public with news he'd become a first-time dad.

A source told DailyMail.com: "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would.

"Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him."

Justin - who dated Selena for eight years before splitting in 2018 - welcomed a son named Jack with his wife Hailey in August.

Selena, 32, went on to announce her engagement to Benny in December after a year of dating.

She shared pictures of her ring and as well as snaps of the pair enjoying a picnic after the proposal.

The TV star captioned the romantic post: "Forever begins now." Benny commented: "Hey wait … that’s my wife."

Selena and Benny - who first met in 2019 and started dating four years later - confirmed their romance in December 2023 and the 'Emilia Perez' star explained the pair made the decision to share some of their relationship publicly - a choice that has made her feel "safe" with her partner.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it', they're like, 'Oh, well there's you, just going to Sushi Park.'

"But there's so much of my relationship people don't see - that's just mine."

The pair have been inundated with messages of congratulations and Selena's pal Taylor Swift joked she is planning to be in the wedding party, commenting: “Yes I will be the flower girl."