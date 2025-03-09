Selena Gomez doesn't know what she did to "deserve" Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez wished Benny Blanco a happy birthday (c) Instagram

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress took to Instagram on Saturday (08.03.25) to mark her producer fiance's 37th birthday and she showed off a series of photos of them together over the course of their relationship.

The carousel of pictures included the couple posing ahead of various awards ceremonies, including the Oscars and Golden Globes, as well as more candid photos of them skiing embracing on a beach, and cuddling on the couch.

She captioned the photo set: "I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby [heart emoji] (sic)"

The couple recently explained how they "balance" one another out.

Selena, 32, told Interview magazine: "I have the best time. I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there. So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house."

Benny added: "But it’s so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it. She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, 'I don’t even give a f*** what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything.'

"She’s like my f****** heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so p***** that it took this long. It’s like, 'How did we not figure this out sooner?' "

And Benny admitted the couple just want to make each other's lives "better".

He gushed: "I remember before I was with her, I was like, 'You know what? I’m going to stop everything I’m doing and just focus all my energy on being a grown-up and being with the right person.'

"Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win.

"And I wake up in the morning - I know she does the same thing - and I’m like, 'How can I make her life better?' Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy."