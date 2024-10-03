Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey misses being able to do simple things with her daughter.

Mandy Teefey misses the days when she and her daughter Selena Gomez could go shopping together

The 48-year-old businesswoman brought Selena, 32, up as a single mother in relative poverty in Grand Prairie, Texas but now that her daughter - who shot to fame on Disney Channel as a teenager and has gone on to become a billionaire actress, makeup mogul and pop singer - is a global celebrity, she yearns for the days that they could just "hang out" and go shopping without being recognised.

She told Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year issue: "We used to go to Target and just hang out at Target and just shop and do silly things, but you can’t do that anymore."

Mandy and Selena also liked to visit Disney World but admitted that these days they have to go in a separate entrace to the public and "misses" being able to see the park that is on show to the rest of the world.

She added: "You have to go in the back where all the mechanical things are, and you don’t really get to go through the park. You do miss out on that."

The '13 Reasons Why' producer - who was just 16 years old when she gave birth to the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress and previously worked three jobs to make ends meet - was a performer herself many years ago and previously revealed feeling dread when it became apparent that Selena had caught the acting bug and seemed destined to perform.

She told the New York Times: "She went to one of my rehearsals with me and sat through the whole thing, not moving. On the way home, she was quiet, and then she goes, ‘You know, Mom, that might be funnier if you did it this way.’ And I thought, ‘Oh, no. She’s going to be an actor."