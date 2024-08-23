Selena Gomez's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reunion felt "bonkers".

Selena Gomez has opened up about going back to Wizards of Waverly Place

The 32-year-old singer/actress got back together with her former co-stars to film a spin-off called 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' 12 years after the original Disney Channel show went off air - and the stars have now opened up about what it was like returning to their characters after more than a decade.

Selena told Variety: "It felt like I was home again. I’m so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there."

Her co-star David Henrie added: "Selena and I and my wife spent so much time over the years drinking wine and talking about where the characters would be, we looked at each other at one point and said, ‘I think we have a show. I think we should go talk to Disney about this.’ And we did. It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be."

He added of the reunion: "It was bonkers. It was unspoken but we were behind a door and heard, ‘Action,’ we looked at one another and were like, ‘This is crazy.’ It was like a day hadn’t passed in 12 years. We were right back to where we were."

Selena was asked whether the spin-off will return for a multi-season run and she admitted she doesn't know whether it will be back, telling the publication: "We don’t know, but if people like it, we’ll see."

Selena's latest TV project is a new season of 'Only Murders in the Building' and she recently admitted she was thrilled to work with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 75, during season three.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena shared: "She was so excited, and when she came on set, she told everybody that she loves the show, and I don’t even think I spoke the first day she was around, I was just admiring her.

"She’s an inspiration, and she’s someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind. I’ve learned so much from her just by her being Meryl."