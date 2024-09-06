Chrishell Stause wouldn't do anything in her career that could damage her marriage.

Chrishell Stause tied the knot with rapper G Flip in 2023

The 43-year-old reality star - who tied the knot with G Flip in May 2023 - is best known for appearing on 'Selling Sunset' but hinted that she could be ready to move on from the hit Netflix series because she doesn't want to be involved with something where "drama" in her life is created for the sake of the show.

She told E! News: "I have already like been working a lot on this side. It's finding that balance. I want to add other elements to be able to deal with it all. I don't want to be involved in something where you have to come up with drama for a show—because I'm in one.

"I wouldn't want to do that to my relationship.

"Real drama is way more interesting than somebody plotting up fake things."

But the former soap opera actress - who was initially married to 'Selling Sunset' co-star Justin Hartley from 2017 until 2021 - is still very much part of the show for now and has accused her castmate Nicole Young of spreading lies about Chelsea Lazkanki, and will not back down on her claims because she has the "receipts" to prove it in the new season.

She said: "I tried this season to drop everything and really meant it, and it wasn't until I watched the show that I saw how conniving she could be

"I think she's proven the snake that she is. I tried this season to drop everything and really meant it, and it wasn't until I watched the show that I saw how conniving she could be.

"You guys haven't seen the receipts yet, but I have."