Selma Blair is "still in remission" for her MS.

Selma Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018

The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 before going through a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in order to try and jumpstart her immune and is "feeling great" despite a recent relapse.

Speaking in a video update to UsWeekly, she said: "Hi. So a lot of people have been asking me how I am doing so great and my movement is so much different, and I really am excited. I want to let people know that — I’m still in remission, I’m feeling great — after the bone marrow transplant, I actually fell into a major relapse.

The 'Cruel Intentions' star also explained that an MRI “lit up flare” and showed “new lesions” so she had to find a new doctor, but felt lucky to have found a "great one" who put her on an "amazing" journey with medication that has improved her speech and movement.

She added: "Thank God I found a great one here in West Hollywood, Dr. Berkovich. “It was just tablets. So I took that, a couple short series of tablets, and in two years your therapy is done. It’s called Mavenclad. It’s been amazing and it helped my movement and speech so much, and it’s allowed me to have a great summer, great years. I need you all to know. Bye."

The 'Legally Blonde' actress recently noted that she is glad to have gone public with her neurological condition - which affects the brain and causes symptoms, such as problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance - especially now that her fellow actresses Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have also done so as they document their on struggles with the disease on the MeSsy podcast.

She said: "They're being really open about their experiences. I love that they're doing that. They're both good friends of mine. I love listening to them hang out and discover."