Selma Blair has taken up boxing following her battle with MS.

The 52-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord - in 2018 before going through a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in order to try and jumpstart her immune system - and is now "surprising herself" after taking to the ring with renowned boxer Freddie Roach.

She told UsWeekly: "Obviously, I couldn’t be more novice, but I take it really seriously and I really want to be a good fighter.

"I love surprising people and surprising myself.

"There’s something about Freddie Roach, knowing that he is such a fighter and has done really well with himself, neurologically.

"Just staying in his presence and staying in his strength, and to be able to learn something from someone who’s a true master. To even get to play in this as who I am and get to feel like I really want to do this. You know, he gets it.

"I say that to flatter myself because we all wish there was a little more Freddie Roach in us.

"I want to be in good shape, good emotionally, redo some balance and learn how to use my arms in tandem with the rest of me that’s getting stronger. So, it’s really about stamina and trying to increase being awake for all the things I have."

Meanwhile, the 'Legally Blonde' star has 13-year old son Arthur with former partner Jason Bleick and admitted that he has been "so tough" and has been "inspired" by him over the years.

She said: "He's so tough. We’ve always been so close and wrestled, because I was kind of like Mom and Dad — and then Dad was like Mom and Dad when he was with him. He really was tough on me. Seeing how strong he is, how good he is at things, it was inspiring. Like, I used to be like that. I want to take this seriously. I wanna work with the people that have defied all that, that have been the best in their game."