Selma Blair is "truly in remission" from multiple sclerosis.

Selma Blair was diagnosed with the disease in 2018

The 52-year-old actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018, but Selma is now "feeling really well".

Speaking to People, the Hollywood star shared: "I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year. But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely ... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

Selma's improving health has also allowed the actress to start making plans for her future.

She said: "It's funny, I haven't spent enough time having dreams. And now it's like, 'What are my dreams?'

"I think maybe since the diagnosis. You're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day. And now it's like, wait, I realise I don't know what my goals are."

Selma would "love" to return to her acting roots. But her ambitions actually extend beyond her acting career.

She added: "I still am advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better, and what that looks like when you haven't made your wishes."

Selma has actually been in remission since 2021, and the actress previously explained that she was feeling "really great", despite the challenges of living with multiple sclerosis.

She told People in 2023: "Everything's great. I am still in remission.

"I do have things that will probably always be with me, dystonia and things that come and go that are a real phenomenon. But neurology is an interesting thing and it's fascinating to me."

Multiple sclerosis causes involuntary muscle contractions, and Selema acknowledged that the disease had changed her life.

Despite this, the movie star insisted at the time that she was still feeling "really happy".

She said: "I do get tired, That's the thing. It is hard.

"So we do have to remember to build in a rest day … because if mama goes down then we're down for a minute. But when I'm up, I'm doing it and I'm happy. I'm really happy."