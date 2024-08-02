Dylan Sprouse missed his twin brother Cole Sprouse during his time on 'Riverdale'.

Dylan Sprouse has admitted to missing his brother

The 31-year-old actor insists he wasn't jealous of his sibling during his run on the hit TV show - but Dylan did feel sad that they were separated for so long.

During an appearance on 'Andy Cohen Live', Dylan explained: "I would say that the biggest thing that sucked was that I just didn't get to see my brother as often. He was up in Vancouver filming that."

Cole played Jughead Jones on 'Riverdale' between 2017 and 2023, and Dylan revealed that his brother struggled during the shoot.

The actor explained: "He wasn't a huge fan, realistically, of the time spent up there, even though he loves his cast and crew he loves everybody.

"But it was a tough shoot, man. I think anyone would say that."

Meanwhile, Dylan recently admitted that he and his brother are keen to work together more often - but they struggle to find suitable roles.

He said on 'Live With Kelly and Mark': "It's usually pretty hokey. I remember Cole distinctly being kind of bitter about Tom Hardy being a twin [in 2015's 'Legend']. He doesn't like when people play two different real people.

"I looked at him, and I was like, 'Cole, I don't think they were looking for guys like us to play that role, anyway, if they're hiring Tom Hardy.'"

Dylan also joked about the roles that he'd like to cast his twin in.

He said: "I thought it would be pretty funny to start casting him in roles where he gets killed in the movie a lot, the kind of 'South Park' Kenny.

"I thought that would be funny, where he's on screen for five minutes and then explodes."