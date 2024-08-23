Serena Williams brought her assistant and her agent on her first date with husband Alexis Ohanian and they spent two hours "interrogating" him.

The Reddit founder has opened up about the couple's first dinner together back in 2015 for new ESPN docuseries 'In The Arena', and he's revealed the trio bombarded him with questions about his life.

Ohanian said: "It was like two hours of interrogation and questions. Do I have kids, am I married. Nothing was off limits."

Williams also revealed agent Jill Smoller was determined to find out if Ohanian was actually single or if he had a secret girlfriend. She added: "Jill asked him straight up like, 'What’s up with your girlfriend?' and he’s like, 'I don’t have a girlfriend'.

"He was saying that he had broken up with her. It changed things when he said that because I was like, ok, now he’s not being this beast."

The sports star went on to reveal she decided Ohanian was the one for her when they bonded over their shared love of Marvel comics.

She said: "During dinner he started talking about Iron Man and Marvel, and that's the way to my heart."

Ohanian added of their common interest: "This wasn't just a superficial, 'Hey I've watched a few movies'. This is, 'I have deeply studied the text and I have strong opinions about this lore'."

Jill Smoller also spoke about the dinner date in the show and revealed she was happy to see the pair find common ground. She said: "It was so fascinating because they both loved the same thing.

"He was into sci-fi and cartoons and superheroes and I'm like ... she can finally talk to someone who likes the things that she does."

After their successful first date, the couple got engaged in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter Olympia in September 2017. The couple married months later at a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana and their second daughter, Adira, arrived in 2023.