Kristin Davis' dad has died, following a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis mourns late father

The 'Sex and the City' actress took to social media to pay tribute to her late father, professor and researcher Tom Atkinson, after her family held a gathering to "celebrate his life".

Kristin - who is best known for playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO series - told how her dad had left specific instructions for the event, which featured a performance by a jazz band.

She wrote on Instagram: "My Dad passed away recently and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for. It was a beautiful celebration with a jazz band. We all learned new things about him, because he lead an extraordinary life. He was born in a cabin on a river in North Carolina and ended up giving speeches all over the world about his research in psychology. He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much. He was brilliant and bright and people loved him. For the last decade he lived with Parkinson’s. I think about the devotion with which my mother cared for him( and his doctors and nurses and home health care!) and I’m so grateful for the support he got, and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle. (sic)"

Kristin - who has children Gemma Rose, 11, and Wilson, five - feels "grateful" her father "lit up" her family's lives and left them with "so much".

She added: "I know many of you are probably caring for people in your life, and I know how my love and energy it takes. Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you dad and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much (sic)"

Kristin’s 'Sex and the City' co-star Cynthia Nixon commented: "Kristin, this is so beautiful. He would be so proud to be honored by you in this way. And I know it means a lot to your mom, too. You were such a trooper at work both before and after he passed. I can imagine how very hard that [must] have been.

"You are and always have been such an amazing daughter to both your parents, as you are an amazing mom to both your kids. I hope you can find time to be good to yourself and take the space to grieve for him for yourself. I love you. (sic)"