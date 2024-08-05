Hunter McGrady believes "sexy comes in all sizes".

Hunter McGrady has learned to love her body

The 31-year-old model feels "proud" of her plus-size figure, and Hunter is determined to prove that beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes.

The runway star - who began modelling as a teenager - told Fox News Digital: "Much of it goes back to me being 15 years old and starting as a straight-sized model. I was a size two. I was striving for something that I couldn’t attain.

"Once I grasped the fact that this wasn’t going to be my journey, I let myself live and be happy. I grew into the person I am today. I’m proud of my body and what it has done for me."

Hunter began to love her curves after attending therapy sessions.

She shared: "The first thing I learned in therapy is what our bodies can do for us.

"Hating your body - and I have to be careful with saying this - but that’s the biggest money-maker … The more you hate yourself, the more that you find things to nitpick, the more money people are making off you."

Hunter "had to work on [herself]" before she was able to love her body.

Despite this, the model acknowledges that she still has "bad days" from time to time.

Hunter - who has appeared on the cover of the Sports illustrated Swimsuit issue - explained: "I still very much believe that sexy comes in all sizes. But I had to work on myself first.

"It’s a journey to get there. I’m not saying I don’t have bad days, because I do. We’re all human. I think what Sports Illustrated is doing - celebrating all bodies -is so powerful. They’re doing the work."