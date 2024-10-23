Shailene Woodley was branded a "tree-hugging hippie" by her peers in Hollywood.

Shailene Woodley is devoted to sustainability

The 32-year-old actress is a vocal environmental activist and was even arrested back in 2016 for taking part in a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota - and she's confessed her devotion to causes close to her heart alienated her from pals in the industry.

Speaking at Uber’s Go-Get Zero event in London, she explained: "People don’t like to be told what to do, but people do like to be inspired.

"For many years in Hollywood I was called the ‘tree-hugging hippie'. I was like, well, there’s worse things to be called."

However, the 'Big Little Lies' star is pleased too see many of those who made fun of her are now starting to make lifestyle changes and supporting environmental causes.

She added: "It is really exciting to see all of these people who once pigeonholed me into this category of hippie, suddenly making lifestyle changes on their own or being ambassadors to organisations on their own …

"I had so much anger for so long that we weren’t moving as quickly as I thought we should be moving, and that no one seemed to be listening. There’s something really beautiful about the slow patience that comes with being aware, making choices in our personal lives, encouraging corporations to do the same and then watching those ripple effects."

During the chat, Shailene revealed she devotes herself to sustainability as much as possible and is committed to wearing secondhand clothes.

She said: "Everything, apart from the socks I’m wearing, is secondhand. Most of my clothes are secondhand ...

"Fashion in general is a massive issue. It’s a massive issue when it comes to the environment, when it comes to labor workers; all of it is so complex.

"And for me, the greatest way that I can kind of be aware and change my daily habits is to be more invested in secondhand. And as consumers drive the market, secondhand options are becoming more available, far more easy than they used to be.

"You can find really high-end luxury things if that is what you’re into. You can find thrift stores or you can find these high-end luxury vintage stores."