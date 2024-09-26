Shailene Woodley credits Kate Winslet for helping her to stay true to herself.

Shailene Woodley has heaped praise on Kate Winslet

The 32-year-old actress worked with the Oscar-winning star on 'Divergent' in 2014 and 'Insurgent' in 2015, and Shailene still appreciates the advice she was given by Kate.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Shailene shared: "She's so, not to overuse the word real, but she's just real. She is who she is, and she's not afraid to be who she is. And she's done the hard work."

Kate's advice helped Shailene to deal with the pressures of fame and success.

She reflected: "I was 21. I had all, you know, the influx of public life and being told 'you should look a certain way' or 'you should be a certain thing' or 'don't eat that' or 'do this' or 'dye your hair a different colour.'"

Shailene believes that Kate's advice ultimately changed the course of her life and her career.

The Hollywood star explained: "She gave me that moment. And I wouldn't - I would not be who I am today without her."

Similarly, Kate recently revealed that Dame Emma Thompson has always been "protective" of her.

The 65-year-old actress starred alongside Kate in a 1995 adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility', and Kate has always paid close attention to the advice of her former co-star.

Speaking at the 92NY Center for Culture and Arts in New York City, Kate shared: "[Emma] has a groundedness and a clarity of perception about the industry as a whole.

"She was quite sort of protective of me."

Emma actually expressed her concern for Kate after she starred in 'Titanic', a role that changed her life.

Kate recalled: "I think she was actually just [a] bit worried like - you know, not, ‘is Kate gonna go off the rails?’ ’cause clearly that wasn’t in my personality - but just that it [can] be very overwhelming and what was I gonna do?

"She did say to me … just remember, it’s equally as important not to work as it’s to work. And I have never forgotten that."