Shakira has postponed another date on her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ world tour.

Citing stage production issues, the singer, 48, announced on social media her concerts scheduled for 2 and 3 March at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, would not go ahead as planned, marking the third postponement on the Latin American leg of her tour.

She said in a statement online, translated here from Spanish to English: “You all, who have accompanied me for thirty years, know more than anyone my professionalism and how much I strive to give you the best.

“You can only imagine how painful it is for me as an artist after so much effort to come to a country I love and have to reprogram my show for circumstances out of my and my production team’s control.”

The Colombian added stage production at the venue had been managed by an external team rather than her own touring staff, and the necessary requirements had not been followed correctly.

As a result, the stage “is not stable enough to guarantee the safety of my band, dancers, fans and me,” she said.

Shakira added: “There are two things I would never compromise: the security of my team and that of my fans, and I would never offer a show below the quality standards that you all deserve.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces to not be able to perform for you due to reasons out of my control.”

Shakira also assured fans she would return to Chile to deliver a full show “even if I have to inspect the floor myself”.

Her tour began on 11 February at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro and is set to continue with two performances at Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 7 and 8 March.

The Latin American leg of the run is scheduled to conclude in April before the North American stretch begins on 13 May at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her tour is set to finish with two shows at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru, on 15 and 16 November.

This latest postponement follows the singer’s earlier decision to reschedule her 24 February concert at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín, Colombia.

At the time, she attributed the cancellation to circumstances “out of my hands”, with Billboard reporting safety concerns at the venue.

She said in a social media post on 23 February: “My people from Medellín! It hurts me a lot not to be able to get on stage and sing for you as much as I wanted to.”

A week earlier, Shakira had cancelled her 16 February concert in Lima due to a health issue, with the singer telling fans online: “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised.”