Shakira thought she accidentally revealed Rihanna's pregnancy too soon.

Shakira was worried she's spoiled Rihanna's announcement

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker was at the Met Gala on Monday (05.05.25) night, and worried she had let the big news slip when she was asked who she was excited to see at the glitzy star studded event.

She told NBC News: "I want to see Rihanna! I want to see her so bad. And I just heard the news too. She's pregnant!"

She quickly brought her hands to her face and added: "Am I not supposed to say that?"

Shakira awkwardly laughed and moved down the blue carpet.

Thankfully for the 48-year-old pop star, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky - who already have Riot Rose, 21 months, and RZA, who turns three next week, together - confirmed the news at the gala.

Rihanna stepped out on the floral carpet debuting her new baby bump, after revealing in a portrait by photographer Miles Diggs that she is expecting her third child.

She had arrived late to the event wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit - a grey bustier and a floor-length black skirt - fitting the gala's theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The 'We Found Love' singer rocked up after the floral carpet had ended, but her partner Rocky, who co-chaired this year's Met Gala, arrived earlier in the evening.

Several reporters congratulated him after it was revealed the couple are expecting their third child together, and he replied: "It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up."

He added: "Thank you, thank you, thank you.

"I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy."

Rihanna previously admitted "everything changed" for the couple when they welcomed their first child into the world, but the birth of RZA made the pair "closer".

Speaking to British Vogue magazine in February 2023, she said: "We’re best friends with a baby.

"We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship.

"Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer."