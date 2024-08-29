Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud hailed his wife an "amazing human being" in a sweet birthday message.

Frédéric Thiébaud shared a touching message to mark Shania Twain's birthday

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker turned 59 on Wednesday (28.08.24) and Frédéric showered her with love.

Sharing a snap of the pair on a speedboat, he gushed on Instagram: "Happy birthday to this amazing human being @shaniatwain."

In her own post, the 'You're Still The One' hitmaker admitted she feels like a "bada** queen" and is extremely excited to celebrate her birthday week with her fans at her 'Come On Over' Las Vegas residency.

She captioned a clip of her performing: "Today is my birthday and I’m feeling like a bada** queen! Thank you for all the love and birthday messages, I love you guys! AND I can’t wait to celebrate with you all in Vegas this week. Who’s coming out to a show? Let’s go totally crazy and have a s*** kicking time!!"

Before finding 'The One' in Frédéric, her 14-year marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange ended in 2008, after she discovered he had been having an affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

She then went on to marry her pal's former husband, Frédéric, in 2011 and Shania has admitted the ex-Nestlé executive handled the betrayal of their former spouses better than she did.

She told the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "[Before the affair was discovered] I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn't have each other's numbers. He was not really part of our daily lives because he was working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together and that was it.

"It would be mostly him and Mutt chatting, so I didn't really know Fred very well. I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain.

"He was so thoughtful about it all… It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I've ever felt.

"Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know, he didn't know either. That helped me feel better… Neither of us saw it coming … I allowed myself to trust too much … I did let my guard down too much."

Shania and Mutt only communicate about their son Eja, now 22.

She said: "Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don't talk to each other. We'll just text. We both love our son so much, so we don't play any games like that. We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there."