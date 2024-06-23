Shania Twain isn't bitter about the misfortunes that have occurred in her life as she believes everything happens for a reason.

Shania Twain is a firm believer that everything happens for a reason

The 58-year-old singer lost her parents at a young age and in 2008, her 15-year marriage to Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange came to an end after he was allegedly unfaithful, but the ‘That Don’t impress Me Much’ hitmaker harbours no resentment or anger.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: "Life can be really difficult and throw all these things at you but if you have a positive, optimistic attitude you can get through those times.

“I’ve always believed, from a very young age, that everything that happens to you, good or bad was meant to happen.

“I don’t carry anger, frustration or regrets within me.

“Luckily, throughout my life, I’ve always managed to cope every time something has happened.”

Shania is now happily married to Frederic Thiebaud and is grateful for the support she receives from him and her 22-year-old son Eja, who she has with her ex-husband.

She said: “I love my husband and my son – they are everything to me – but this is m thing and they get that.

“I am so lucky they support me in everything I do.”

Shania posed topless for her 2022 single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ and she was proud to do so in order to put to bed her own insecurities.

She said: “I have always been insecure about my body. I hate looking in the mirror, I always have, and I wanted to share the journey of getting to a place where I’m facing that insecurity and one of my greatest fears.

“The whole album was kind of a celebrating of well-being and staying positive.

“It’s a statement of self-confidence now I am older and I am facing some insecurities in terms of loving who I am more than I have over the years.”