Shanna Moakler to judge Playboy's new Playmate of the Month competition

Playboy is relaunching its Playmate of the Month competition, with Shanna Moakler among the judges.

The men’s magazine – which was founded in 1953 by Hugh Hefner – is continuing its comeback with a new Playmate competition and TV show, months after returning to print with an annual February issue.

Page Six reports that The Great Playmate Search will be an online competition with an initial round of public voting, followed by a final round with a judging panel made up of former Playboy models.

Moakler, Summer Altice, Brandee Roderick, Daphnee Duplaix, and 2025 Playmate of the Year Gillian Nation are all set to join the panel.

A behind-the-scenes TV series has also been pitched to networks.

Playboy previously had TV success with the reality series The Girls Next Door, which aired from 2005 to 2010, although the new series has been compared to Netflix’ Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Stars including Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson, Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Lindsay Lohan, Sharon Stone, Carmen Electra, Anna Nicole Smith, Farrah Fawcett, and Jenny McCarthy have previously graced the covers of Playboy magazine.

Hefner passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 and the magazine stopped printing in 2020, before returning in 2025 with its first annual issue.

Last year, the board rejected a $100 million bid from Hefner’s son, Cooper, to buy the company.