Shannen Doherty’s death led her ‘Beverly Hills, 90201’ castmate Jason Priestley to message their former co-stars the words: ‘No more loss’

The actress died on 13 July 53 after losing her years-long battle with cancer, leaving her former group of actor friends reeling, especially as it came after the 2019 death of another of the ‘90210’ stars Luke Perry.

On the first episode of her podcast since Shannen’s death, ex-‘90210’ actress Jennie Garth, 52, told fans about her former co-stars’ group chat about her passing: “Jason (Priestley), of course, was the first one to reach out to everybody and just, you know, say, ‘I love you guys, and this is insane’.

She added on her ‘I Choose Me with Jennie Garth’ show he added the message: “And no more loss.”

Jennie went on about her grief over losing Shannen after ‘90210’ star Luke Perry died aged 52 five years ago after suffering a stroke: “I think that’s one of the hardest parts for me is that it’s now – it’s two people from our original cast (who are gone.)”

She added the deaths have led to her imagining “a group shot” of the ‘90201’ cast which also included Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling.

Jennie said: “If you can imagine that image of that person in the group shot fading, and to disappear.

“Like, it’s just – I can’t really wrap my head around it.”

After hearing Shannen had died, Jenny said she felt as it someone had “punched me in the stomach”.

The actress’ publicist Leslie Sloane said about the actress’ passing: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Jennie paid tribute to Shannen after the announcement in a long Instagram post that said: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long-time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories.

“My heart breaks for her family and Bowie (red broken heart emoji.)”