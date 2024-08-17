Shannen Doherty's mother intends to continue the actress' podcast.

Shannen Doherty passed away in July

The Hollywood star died from cancer in July, aged 53 - but Rosa Doherty, her mom, has now confirmed that she plans to continue to make the 'Let’s Be Clear' podcast.

Rosa said on the latest episode of the show: "I am now going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that's what we discussed that she wanted me to do. And, of course, I'm not her. I could never be her. I'm not as well spoken as she was.

"But, I'm here for all of you, and I hope you're all here for me."

Rosa also explained just how much the podcast meant to her daughter, especially during her health struggles.

She shared: "This podcast meant so much to Shannen, because it allowed her to tell her story and tell her truth.

"And over the years, there's been so many stories and untruths and things mixed up that it was just finally she says, ‘I wanna do this, and I have so many people that have followed me over the years and and have supported me, and I just want to give them the opportunity to hear what my life really is.’

"And that was part of the reason for this podcast. And it meant, so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her and needed. It helped her so much in everything that she was going through."

Shannen passed away at her home in Malibu on July 13, after years of living with cancer.

Leslie Sloane, her long-time publicist, said at the time: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."