The woman who reunited Sharon Osbourne with her lost wedding ring has described the whole incident as "surreal".

The 71-year-old star - who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 75, and has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and 38-year-old Jack with him - had been at the opening of Aston Villa’s new store at Villa Park earlier this month and posed for a selfie with a woman also called Sharon, but had not noticed that her wedding ring had fallen off in the process before leaving.

Fellow shopper Natalie Morris found the ring, and Sharon ran out to the car park like a "mad woman" with it to catch the former 'X Factor' judge before she drove off.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', Sharon Bardsley, 52, told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "I checked my rings, they were all there, and I thought 'This has got to be hers', and[Natalie] said 'I've just had a selfie with her'. So, yeah, I ran out across the car park. Security must have thought I was a mad woman, and they were telling me no more photos! I shouted 'Sharon! Is this your ring?' And she realised then, she looked at her fingers and came running over to me. She gave me a big hug and thanked me.

"I'd started getting messages of people saying she was looking for me, which I just thought was a bit surreal. She rang me, and I had this call. She just said 'I'm ringing up to say how grateful I am to the both of us. She'd had her first one stolen and if she'd have lost it, it would've been heartbreaking."'

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge put out a call on her Instagram to find the fan as she explained that because her initial wedding band had been stolen, this one was a replacement and she couldn't bear the thought of having to lose another.

She said: "I had the best time, and as I was leaving, I was walking across the car park to my car and this lady comes running up to me and she goes 'Is this your band?' And it's my wedding band. And I was like 'Oh my God' , and she found it on the floor of the store and presumed with was mine and came running after me, and gave it to me, and I never got her name because I was just in shock. If anybody knows this lady's name, please, please can you post it for me in my comments?

"I just want to thank this lady because my original one got stolen and Ozzy replaced it with this. If I'd lost this, it would've been terrible so thank you, thank you, thank you for returning it. It means so much to me."