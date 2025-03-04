Sharon Stone is comfortable with the changes that come with ageing.

The 66-year-old actress has opened up about her approach to getting older as embracing her body as it evolves, saying she feels the need to nurture herself.

She told The Times: “A lot of people give up as they get older.

“They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’

“But you still have to love that body.”

Renowned for her roles in ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, Sharon also reflected on the physical transformations she has experienced with age, joking: “My underarms have pleats now.”

She added: “I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting… and like angel wings.’ So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.”

Sharon also recalled a piece of advice she once received from the late novelist and actor Jackie Collins, saying: “After 40, never get on top (during sex) and never wave goodbye.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner has spoken openly about aging in the past.

In January 2024, she criticised those who fear getting older, describing them as “stupid and ungrateful”.

She said in another interview with The Times: “I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it. Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it.”

Sharon has frequently showcased her confidence on social media, posting images in swimsuits and lingerie.

In 2022, she revealed that she no longer uses Botox and said she had been dumped by a younger man because of her decision to stop cosmetic treatments.

Elsewhere in her latest interview, she said she keeps the white dress she wore in ‘Basic Instinct’ locked in a safe.

She also described herself as a “cashmere-aholic”, saying she has collected 65 cashmere sweaters over the past four decades.

When asked about her style choices, she said she had no fashion regrets, adding: “Because I have a sense of humor. Frankly, sometimes I wore things just to be funny.”