Sharon Stone smashed her face on a marble floor in her hotel room.

Sharon Stone has a black eye (c) Instagram

The 'Basic Instinct' actress left fans concerned earlier this week when she revealed she had a black eye, and she's now explained she sustained the injury by falling over in unfamiliar surroundings while trying to find the bathroom.

The 66-year-old star explained in a video update shared to Instagram: “I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know.

“I’ve been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.

“No, nobody did anything to me and, yes, I’m just fine and I’m having a great time and I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone and I’m having just the greatest time."

Sharon then removed her sunglasses to offer a close-up of the injury.

She added: “It’s getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner.

“You should see what I did to that marble floor. Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you.”

The 'Casino' actress had initially not offered any explanation for her injury when she shared a photo from her vacation earlier in the week.

She simply captioned her post: “This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher."

Sharon previously revealed doctors only gave her a one per cent chance of survival whens he suffered a stroke in 2001.

She told The Times newspaper of her medical emergency: "I pretty much knew it was serious when I came to on the floor and I couldn't get up and I kept calling for help and I couldn't get it. I thought: 'I'm having a stroke'.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk. I couldn't read. I couldn't write my own name. I was stuttering. When I reached for something, I had no depth perception. It was complete psychological chaos."