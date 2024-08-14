Shaun Ryder "probably wouldn't be alive" had it not been for the Happy Mondays.

Shaun Ryder was diagnosed with ADHD in his late fifties

The 61-year-old singer is known as a member of the 'Step On' hitmakers alongside his late brother Paul Ryder, as well as Gary Whelan, Paul Davis, and Mark Day and Mark 'Bez' Berry but after being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in his late fifties, admitted that he has "no idea" where he would have ended up had he not met likeminded people in his younger years.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Ranvir Singh: "It explained a lot. I just thought I was a numpty, that I was stupid, I couldn't read that or understand. I don't retain stuff...I retain the stupidest things. I'm all right at a pub quiz because it's old man questions, innit? I forget what I'm talking about as well.

"Everbody in the band they're all...what do they call it? Neurodiverse. But everyone in the band is, and as mates as kids, our sort of character, were attracted [to each other]. So we were all a bunch of erm...without [the band], I don't know where I'd be. I probably wouldn't be alive.

Shaun - who was illiterate until his mid-20s and also suffers from dyslexia - also joked that it would be impossible for him to do a "normal job" as he recalled being dismissed from his role in the postal service before he found fame.

He added: "I can't do a normal job! I got sacked from my normal job, I was a messenger boy and then when you got to 18, you became a postman but I got sacked from that. A postman that can't really read or spell or anything doesn't go down well!"