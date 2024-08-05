Shawn Levy is the godfather of Ryan Reynolds' baby boy.

Serena and Shawn Levy at the film's premiere

The 47-year-old actor and his wife Blake Lively welcomed their son Olin in February 2023, and Shawn - who directed Ryan in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' - has now revealed that he's the godfather of their youngest child.

Asked whether it was important that Blake and the kids made cameos in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', the 56-year-old director told Variety: "It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby. A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something.

"Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest. As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favourite voice cameo."

Asked if he ever planned to show Lady Deadpool's face in the new Marvel movie, Shawn replied: "We never discussed taking off her mask. So there’s always the future."

Ryan shared the name of his youngest child during an event in New York City in July.

The movie star - who also has daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, with Blake - revealed the name at the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' premiere at the Lincoln Center.

Speaking on stage at the premiere, Ryan said: "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life.

"I love that my entire family is here."