Shawn Mendes is figuring out his sexuality

The 26-year-old singer has previously dated the likes of Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, but admitted he "doesn't really know" his sexual orientation and finds it "scary" trying to work out his feelings under so much public scrutiny.

In a clip from his concert in Colorado on Monday (28.10.24) shared on social media, he said: “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times.

“It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That’s all I wanna say about that for now.”

The 'Stitches' hitmaker claimed people had speculated about his sexuality since he was "really young", which he has found to be an "intrusion".

He added: “I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.

“It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something I was figuring out in myself. Something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."

Shawn channelled his frustration at the speculation about his personal life into new song 'The Mountain'.

Introducing the track, he said: “Writing this song felt really important to me. It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart.

“I’m just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and be in my truth.”

The lyrics to the track include: “Some days, I have a change of heart / You can say what you need to say / You can say I’m too young / You can say I’m too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mould.”