Ed Sheeran has bought a "minority stake" in Ipswich Town Football Club.

The 33-year-old pop star - who is a life-long fan of the team - has sponsored Ipswich since 2021, and Ed has now agreed a deal to acquire 1.4 percent stake in the club.

He said in a statement: "I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club.

"It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity."

Ipswich have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and Ed can't wait to see them in action when the Premier League season begins this weekend.

The award-winning star said: "I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

"It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!

"I’m excited for the Premier League to start this weekend."

Mark Ashton, the chairman of Ipswich, is thrilled to be working with Ed.

He shared: "This is an incredibly proud day for the football club.

"The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment in the club feels like the natural progression in our relationship.

"For one of the biggest artists in the world to give us so much of his time and give the club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for very little in return, highlights just what makes this relationship such a special one."