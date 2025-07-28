Ed Sheeran is convinced his family will need round-the-clock security protection until he dies.

The pop star - who lives on a sprawling estate in Suffolk with his wife Cherry and their two children - has round-the-clock security protection in place and he's convinced they will need bodyguards "until I pass away" because of the "sinister" incidents that have taken place.

During an appearance on Australia's 60 Minutes show, Ed explained: "It's things that people don't really even take into account.

"Like kidnap threats and s*** like that. We've had attempted break-ins, things left on my car. It's way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies.

"We have a level of security that probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now."

Ed went on to confess he's also had some ugly rows with fans who have tried to take pictures while he's with his kids, Lyra, four, and Jupiter, three.

He added: "I've had some real arguments before. I'm fine with taking pictures, but I just think it's weird with a four-year-old and a three-year-old ...

"To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad. But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids ...

"I want to still tour and have people come to the gigs and yes, I still want to make records and write songs every day.

"But there's just a new set of challenges that I want to explore now, and that is having a family and being a dad."

Ed previously revealed he stepped up security measures to protect his family after a "couple of weird things" have happened including an attempted break-in.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Ed explained: "I do think that there is a different kind of normal that is our business. I have like 24-hour security on my house. I have security with my kids.

"I have security with me. I have security with my wife, just because there have been a couple of weird things over the years that have happened.' Just so you know there's lots of dangerous people out there. We've had like you know a break-in attempt.

"In my industry, that's normal. That's kind of like an underlying thing that no one really talks about, but that is kind of a part of being in the public eye."

Ed also revealed he rarely takes his children on outings in public because he's so concerned about them being photographed.

He added: "I'm very, very private about my children's image ... I can't take them to zoos or parks or anything really without someone trying to film them. "There are times where the normal parts of life I kind of mourn for and wish I could push my kid on a swing in a public park and it not be weird, you know? ...

"People go, well that's the trade-off. But my kids have not signed up to that."