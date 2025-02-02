Shemar Moore's ex has broken her silence following their shock split.

Shemar Moore's ex breaks silence following split

The 54-year-old 'SWAT' star and 41-year-old model Jesiree Dizon recently broke up after five years together and Jesiree - who shares daughter Frankie, two, with the actor - took to Instagram to share a message with fans.

She wrote: "The amount of love and support during this difficult time has been nothing short of overwhelming.

"Although our reality has changed, what will ALWAYS remain is the love and respect Shemar and i both have for each other.

"Our commitment is not only to keep our love for each other alive and strong through the best friendship, but by also being the BEST co-parents in continuing to raise our daughter, Frankie, and Kaiden and Charli.

"We ask that you please continue to give us love and grace as we navigate our new reality and respect our privacy to allow us to heal."

She also posted a message to Shemar directly, writing: "Even though our romantic journey has ended, we are still stuck together FOR LIFE so let’s kill this parenting thing…. TOGETHER you are the most amazing daddy to Frankie….

"Still and will always be your best role yet. I will always love you. With all of me, Jesiree."

Jesiree also has six-year-old daughter Charli and 18-year-old son Kaiden from two prior relationships.

Shemar previously revealed that the pair "reconnected" in 2020 after the sudden death of his mother Marilyn and he believes they were sent from his mom.

He told chat show host Jennifer Hudson: "Momma made sure I wasn't alone. I can't prove it but between God and my momma, they made sure I wasn't alone and I got Jesiree and I got Frankie.

"[Frankie] is the reason I'm so happy. And my girl Jesiree!"