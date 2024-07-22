Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dropped Pitt from her last name “following painful events”.

The former couple have five other kids alongside the teen, who filed for the name change on her 18th birthday – 27 May – with the alteration announced with a legally-obligated public notice in the Los Angeles Times shortly after her move.

In a new statement, Shiloh’s attorney Peter Levine called it a “significant decision” and said people should be careful about how they report the decision – stressing she never took out an “ad” to publicise it.

He said: “The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name.

“That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

His comments echo those made by California-based family law attorney David Glass, who told People the public name change announcement in a newspaper “could not have been avoided” so Shiloh’s official name-change process could go ahead.

He added: “She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name,

and she has to run an ad four weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.

“These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities… (I’ve) never seen one opposed in court.

“Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother. But because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants.”

Angelina, 49, and Brad, 60, split in 2016 and they have kids Shiloh, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source has told People ‘Fight Club’ actor Brad, who is dating businesswoman Ines de Ramon, 31, he now has “virtually no contact with the adult kids”.

Another insider told the outlet: “He still loves all of his kids tremendously.”