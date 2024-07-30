Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change hearing has been put on hold.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change hearing has been put on hold

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter filed for the alteration on her 18th birthday on 27 May, with her bid publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times as part of a legal obligation.

Her lawyer Peter Levine has now confirmed she will have to wait longer for the change after a court delayed her hearing due to an incomplete background check.

The attorney told People: “Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for 19 August.

“Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

Mr Levine recently revealed Shiloh made the move “following painful events”.

He called it a “significant decision” for the teen and said people should be careful about how they report the decision.

The lawyer said in a statement following reports she had publicly announced her move with the LA Times notice: “The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name.

“That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

Angelina, 49, and Brad, 60, split in 2016 and along with Shiloh have children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source has told People Brad, who is dating businesswoman Ines de Ramon, 31, now has “virtually no contact” with his “adult kids”.

Another insider told the outlet: “He still loves all of his kids tremendously.”