Shonda Rhimes doubts whether AI could replace the "human imagination".

The 55-year-old TV producer acknowledges that AI is probably being used to scrape her scripts, but Shonda doesn't think the technology can replicate the imagination and creativity of a human.

Shonda - who has enjoyed huge success with shows such as Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy - told Sky News: "There's a danger of AI learning from my episodes, maybe it will learn to be better at what it does, but, most importantly, I don't think that there's any substitute for that germ of creativity that comes from a human imagination, I really don't."

Shonda has also pushed back against suggestions that Bridgerton - which features a diverse cast - is pandering to "woke" culture.

The producer explained: "The idea that I am writing the show looking like I look, that it wouldn't occur to me that there should be more people in the show who look like me, I feel like that's an obvious point. Why would I write something that doesn't include me in any way?"

Earlier this month, Shonda explained that she sees Bridgerton as a "workplace drama".

The acclaimed screenwriter - who serves as an executive producer on Bridgerton - rubbished the idea that the hit Netflix show is a conventional "romance" story.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Shonda explained: "I didn't see it as a romance. It was more of a workplace drama.

"The women don't have power in other areas of their lives, the power is in how they marry, so it becomes a workplace. And that's where the drama is.

"More importantly, I could see myself in them. If a black woman in 21st century America can see herself in regency England, it's a good story."

The show is based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, and Shonda recalled reading the books for the first time in a hotel room.

She said: "I was sick, and in bed and I don't even like romance novels.

"But I read it, and despite being ill, dragged myself out of bed and down to the nearest book shop to buy them all."