Blake Lively is a "very shy person".

The 36-year-old actress enjoys her day job because she's "playing a character" - but Blake admits she doesn't enjoy doing photo shoots and other promotional work.

The blonde beauty - who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds - told Vogue magazine: "I’m a very shy person, so I don’t like doing photo shoots, really. Because when I’m acting, I’m playing a character. And I don’t … I don’t feel super comfortable in front of a camera. It’s part of why I don’t want to be in magazines."

Despite this, Hugh Jackman - Blake's showbiz pal - considers the actress and Ryan to be "megawatt stars".

The 55-year-old actor - who stars alongside Ryan in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' - explained: "These are like old-school megawatt stars … and of course I’ve spent many hours with them, like in pyjamas just hanging out in their house with their nine hundred children and dogs and it is just as normal as can be, and Blake will be baking and cooking and saying, ‘Let’s make pizza,’ and then the next thing you turn around and there she is, this incredible star.

"It’s … it’s astonishing to me."

Earlier this week, Blake revealed that Ryan sent her a bouquet of flowers once a week while they were dating.

The Hollywood star told PEOPLE: "When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said.

"It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing."