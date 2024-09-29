Paris Hilton has revealed Sia inspired her to make another album.

Paris Hilton wasn't planning on make a new album because she didn't think she had it in her

The 43-year-old socialite released her first record in 18 years, ‘Infinite Icon’ - the long-awaited follow-up to her 2006 debut LP 'Paris' - this month and admitted she had been reluctant to work on the project as she was “so busy” and it took persuasion from the ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker, 48, who executive produced the record.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I was so busy with everything else, but Sia encouraged me to think about doing another album.

“I really wasn’t sure I could, but she was like, ‘What if I write it with you as executive producer?’ How can you say no to that?

“She immediately started sending me tons of songs. She just got my vibe right away. I loved working with her.”

Paris – who has Phoenix, 20 months, and London, 10 months, with husband Carter Reum – was thankful she didn’t have to leave her children behind for long days in the recording studio.

She said: “The best thing is that I have a recording studio at my house.

“So I got to have Phoenix with me when I recorded this album. He loves it.”

The ‘Stars Are Blind’ hitmaker thinks the record came at the “right time” to sign off the current chapter in her life.

She said: “after my documentary, ‘This Is Paris’, and then releasing my memoir right after that, it felt right to complete the story of my life right now with an album.

“I’ve always loved music.

“I’ve been working around the world as a DJ and making music for years, but I’m so excited to finally have this new album.

“I really think ‘Infinite Icon’ is going to blow people’s minds. Every song is just incredible.”