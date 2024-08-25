Sid Wilson is back home after he was hospitalised suffering “severe burns”.

Sid Wilson is back home after he was hospitalised suffering ‘severe burns’

The Slipknot rocker, 47, said online on Friday (23.08.24) he had been burnt by an “explosion” in his face” while working on the farm he owns with his partner Kelly Osbourne, 39, with whom he has two-year-old son Sidney.

He has now posted a string of videos on his Instagram Stories showing him being tended to by former reality TV star Kelly.

Sid was seen lying down in the clips, which had a colourful animated background, rubbing moisturiser into his red mouth – and said: “I’ve just done my lips, I’m getting some stuff on my face.”

Kelly then appears wearing surgical gloves and gently rubs white lotion into Sid’s sore looking face.

She said: “I hate hurting you… I think that’s good now.”

Sid added he wanted to grow out his hair but was scared of it interfering with his burned skin.

He also asks Kelly if they have enough of the face moisturiser, with her replying: “Yeah, we’ll have enough. We only have to make it through to Wednesday (with the cream.)

Sid ends the series of clips by telling fans: “Peace, y’all… keep coming aback for more.”

The rocker had previously told his online followers he was “OK” after his accident, but admitted he had been left with some “pretty bad” burns.

In a video update from his hospital bed, he said: “Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m ok, I’m gonna be ok, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.

“I’m singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms (are) pretty bad. Both of my arms.”

Kelly was seen in the video sitting nearby with their son on her lap as she added: “He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything.”

Sid added he would soon be fit enough to go back on the road, saying: “I’m gonna be alright and I don’t care what it takes, I’m gonna see you on tour.”